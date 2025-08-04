Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Cabagan–Sta. Maria Bridge collapse, a symbol of failure: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada prepares to respond to the interpellation of colleague Sen. Rodante Marcoleta after delivering a privilege speech on Monday, August 6, 2025, regarding the February collapse of the Cabagan–Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela. Estrada called for full accountability in the P1.2-billion bridge’s collapse, questioning design flaws, oversight lapses, and the lack of disciplinary action against Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials involved in the project’s approval and implementation. (Senate PRIB/Mark Pimentel)