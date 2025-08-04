Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Villanueva denounces DPWH officials: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva denounces the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials for misleading the public on the real reason why the 990-meter Sta. Maria-Cabagan bridge had collapsed. “Mr. President, based on the record, the DPWH officials are incorrect in saying that overloading is the main cause of this collapse because according to the record, technical reports, and timeline of events submitted here in the Senate during the hearing, it is clear that this was not an accident. It was a preventable disaster borne of negligence, oversight failures, and a lack of will to act when it mattered,” Villanueva said in his short manifestation during Monday’s plenary session, August 4, 2025. The bridge was built at a cost of P1.19 billion and collapsed less than a month after its opening and even before its completion, P390 million more was spent in retrofitting which was unusual, according to Villanueva. A portion of the bridge that connects the town of Cabagan to Santa Maria in Isabela province collapsed on Feb. 27, 2025.(Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)