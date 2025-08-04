Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Estrada calls for accountability over bridge collapse: During a plenary session on Monday, August 4, 2025, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada called for accountability over the collapse of the ₱1.2-billion Cabagan–Santa Maria Bridge in Isabela last February after a truck carrying 102 tons of boulders crossed it. In a privilege speech, Estrada emphasized that engineers and architects who prepare, review, and approve faulty structures should be held liable under existing law, not just the driver of the truck involved in the incident. Such action, he said, should mark the beginning of a renewed commitment to engineering integrity, public safety, and true accountability. (Public Relations and Information Bureau)