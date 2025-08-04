Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Probe on waterways obstructions urged: Sen. Erwin Tulfo calls for an investigation and directs all concerned government agencies to submit a report on unauthorized structures obstructing waterways and drainage system across the country. During Monday’s plenary session, August 4, 2025, Tulfo, who recently visited Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, witnessed how the place was devastated by southwest monsoon and typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong. According to Tulfo, it is the duty of the local government units, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) to ensure the protection and upkeep of water systems, not just for current use but for future generations. “If we allow this to continue, Mr. President, not only are we setting a dangerous precedent, but we are also failing in our constitutional duty to protect the environment and uphold the public interest over private gain,” Tulfo said. “Let us not wait until the next flood, the next drought, or the next landslide to occur before we act,” he pointed out. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)