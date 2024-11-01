Photo Release



Sotto appoints Deputy Minority Leaders Zubiri and Hontiveros: Manila, Philippines – Senate Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III has officially appointed Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Risa Hontiveros as Deputy Minority Leaders in the Senate. The appointments were duly noted by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada.

As Deputy Minority Leaders, Zubiri and Hontiveros will represent the Minority in all permanent committees and are authorized to act on behalf of the Minority Leader in his absence.

Senator Sotto expressed full confidence in his appointees, “I believe Senators Zubiri and Hontiveros are best suited to perform these roles with integrity, independence, and a strong sense of public accountability.”