July 31, 2025 Sotto appoints two deputy minority leaders: Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III appoints Sens. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Risa Hontiveros as deputy minority leaders. During Wednesday’s plenary session, July 30, 2025, Sotto took the floor and expressed his full confidence in Zubiri and Hontiveros. “I believe Senators Zubiri and Hontiveros are best suited to perform these roles with integrity, independence, and a strong sense of public accountability,” Sotto said. As deputy minority leaders, they will represent the minority in all permanent committees and are authorized to act on behalf of the minority leader. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)