Photo Release



Pia reaffirmed her commitment to fight for funding to strengthen the education system: On Wednesday, Senator Pia S. Cayetano expressed her strong support for Senator Bam Aquino’s privilege speech on the recent EDCOM Report, citing shared frustrations over long-standing gaps in the country’s education system.

Speaking from years of experience handling the education budget over the past six years, Cayetano affirmed Aquino’s observations and emphasized that without the proper allocation of funds, critical issues such as the classroom backlog – now pegged at 159,000 – will remain unresolved for years to come.

She also committed to sharing key insights from the Senate Committee on SDGs, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, including the “Futures of Education” report, to inform and contribute to Senator Aquino’s work as Chair of the Committee on Basic Education. (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano | Jansen B. Romero)