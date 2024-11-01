Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Legarda backs total ban on online gambling: Sen. Loren Legarda manifests her full support for the call to impose a total ban on online gambling during the plenary session on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. “I rise to express my full support for the privilege speech delivered by Sen. Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri on the urgent and disturbing issues surrounding online gambling operations in our country,” Legarda said. She noted that while access to casinos and traditional forms of gambling has long been regulated, online platforms present a far greater challenge due to their accessibility and aggressive promotion. “The relentless advertising by popular personalities and influencers, combined with the convenience of e-wallets and digital platforms, has made gambling dangerously easy. It is accessible anytime, anywhere,” she said. Legarda said the problem has gone beyond regulation. “This is no longer just a regulatory issue. It is now a matter of public welfare, mental health, economic stability, and I dare say, even a national security concern,” she warned. (Semate Public Relations and Information Bureau)