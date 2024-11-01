Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Cayetano seeks clarification on K-12 program: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano seeks clarification from Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, on his position regarding the K-12 program during plenary session Wednesday, July 30, 2025. “Are you for the abolition of the K-12 or its full implementation? In a nutshell, what are you leaning towards?” Cayetano asked, as he raised concerns over the low employability of K-12 graduates. A Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) study released in June 2025 showed that only around 20 percent of senior high school graduates entered the labor force, with majority choosing to continue their education. In response, Aquino said the K-12 program needs to be reassessed in the light of the proposed reforms to improve the country’s education system. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)