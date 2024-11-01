Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Total ban vs online gambling pushed: Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri reiterates his call to totally ban online gambling as he expresses disappointment that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. did not mention anything about online gambling in his State of the Nation Address. “Mr. President, thank you for this opportunity to stand on personal and collective privilege. Today, I stand here in strong condemnation of an ugly phenomenon that has planted its roots in Philippine society,” Zubiri said during Wednesday’s plenary session, July 30, 2025. Zubiri, in his speech, cites statistics from the World Casino Directory showing that the Philippines holds the dubious honor of being the gambling capital of Asia—not Macau nor Singapore. The Philippines is now the gambling capital of Asia with 79 licensed casinos operating in the country, besting Cambodia with 48 and Macau with 47 casinos. “So my dear colleagues, I appeal to you, I beg you—let us act now. Let us set the policy right while we still can,” Zubiri stressed. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)