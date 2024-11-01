Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Resolving public school problems: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Senate Committee on Education to focus and address several problems besetting the education system in the country, particularly in public schools. “I would like to associate myself with the privilege speech of Sen. Bam Aquino. It is very timely, as another school year begins. And once again, we deal with the problems of our public education system,” Tulfo said during Wednesday’s plenary session, July 30, 2025. According to Tulfo, classrooms are really insufficient for the estimated 27.6 million enrollees from elementary to senior high school, and there is also a shortage of 56,050 teachers. “As the budget season approaches, let's ensure that every cent we pour into education is felt by our students,” the senator stressed. Tulfo also wanted to resolve the problems of malnutrition, bullying, and internet accessibility in public schools. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)