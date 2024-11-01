Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Aquino urges reforms to address educational crisis: Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV called on his colleagues to push for much-needed reforms to improve the country’s educational system. In a privilege speech he delivered on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Aquino said the Philippine education sector is in a state of crisis based on consultations he conducted with local government officials, school administrators, parents, and students. The senator identified seven key issues that require immediate attention: student nutrition, classroom shortage, lack of textbooks, poor internet connectivity, inadequate teacher support, widening learning gaps, and low employability of graduates. “If we do nothing, we will see effects not only in the individual struggles of our Filipino students, but in our economy and society. If we do not act now, many of our children will grow up stunted—not only in body, but also in learning—with the lowest rates in math, reading, and science and our failures will be close to irreversible. If we do not act on these, we risk letting go of our best advantage: our Filipino youth,” Aquino, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, warned. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)