July 30, 2025 Tulfo to investigate online gambling: Sen. Erwin Tulfo expresses his support to ban online gambling and vows to conduct an investigation as chairperson of the Committee on Games and Amusement. During Wednesday’s plenary session, July 30, 2025, Tulfo assured Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri who delivered a privilege speech against online gambling, that his committee will conduct an investigation immediately. “I welcome the privilege speech of Sen. Zubiri concerning the prohibition on online gambling and manifest my full support. Once the membership of the committee has been settled, we will conduct hearings to hear all sides,” Tulfo said. “We will direct appropriate government agencies like the Department of Finance and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to submit cost-benefit analysis, foregone revenues from unregulated operations, as well as implication to employment not to mention the social costs,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)