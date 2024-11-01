Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Addressing shortage of classrooms: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses support to give additional budget for basic education in a bid to address shortage of classrooms, school buildings, and increase the quality of education in the country. During Wednesday’s plenary session, July 30, 2025, Cayetano, in her manifestation of support, said that it has not been an easy task to navigate the lack of budget over the past six years when it comes to basic education. “In terms of the budget, I joined in expressing our joy that the President (President Ferdinand “Bongbong R. Marcos) has made it very clear that it is a priority…I think there is no one who will deny the importance of education but it will boil down on how we allocate funding,” Cayetano said. Cayetano cites record that there are 159,000 classrooms shortage, and the government needs P398 billion to address the problem in ten years; therefore, the Department of Education (DepEd) needs P39 billion a year. However, the government only allocated P7 billion in its 2025 budget. Cayetano said the national government and local government units should work together to resolve this problem. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)