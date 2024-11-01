Photo Release

July 30, 2025 JULY 30, 2025: Senator Pia S. Cayetano has been elected to lead three key Senate committees in the 20th Congress. She continues to serve as Chairperson of the Committee on Energy and returns to head the Committee on Ways and Means, which she previously chaired in the 18th Congress. She also resumes leadership of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation, and Futures Thinking, having first served as its Chairperson when it was established in 2019. (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano | Jansen B. Romero)