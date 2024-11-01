Photo Release

July 30, 2025 Ban elected, govt officials as contractors: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero discloses that he will file a bill that will prohibit, up to the 4th civil degree of consanguinity and affinity, any elected or government officials in national or local government from becoming a government contractor or supplier. During Tuesday’s press briefing, July 29, 2025, Escudero delivered such statement in response to the call of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. against corruption, conflict of interest, and misuse of public funds. “In response to the President's call regarding corruption, conflict of interest, and the misuse of funds, we will file a bill aimed at prohibiting any legislator or government official, whether national or local, up to the 4th civil degree of consanguinity and affinity, from becoming a government contractor or supplier. For me, that's a clear conflict of interest and shouldn't be allowed,” Escudero said. The senate president stressed that he will ask the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) to include his proposed measure as among the priority measures in this Congress. He also said that his office is expected to file the bill either today or tomorrow. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)