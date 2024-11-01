Photo Release

July 29, 2025 Senate President calls Joint Session of Congress to order: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero (left) bangs the gavel during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives (HREP) in Quezon City Monday July 28, 2025, formally calling the joint session of Congress to order. Photo also shows President Marcos (center) and HREP Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)