Photo Release

July 29, 2025 SONA 2025: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada arrives at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on Monday, July 28, 2025, to attend the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives for the opening of the first regular session of the 20th Congress and to listen to the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Estrada, who was elected by his peers for the fourth time as President Pro Tempore, lauded the President’s commitment to provide free medical care in all public hospitals, to crack down on corruption in flood control projects, to fully implement the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act—or the law providing for evacuation centers in every city and municipality—and to give all-out support for Filipino athletes. (Senate Social Media Unit)