Photo Release

July 21, 2025 Escudero unveils Legacy Wall of 20th Congress: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero unveils the Legacy Wall at the second floor of the Senate building in Pasay City Monday, July 21, 2025. The newly-installed wall features the portraits of incumbent senators and symbolizes the transition between the past and present administration. “These are the senators of the 20th Congress. We featured it alphabetically so there is no particular order, unlike those in the previous ones where senators were featured by seniority,” Escudero explained in Filipino during the unveiling ceremony. The Legacy Wall serves as a visual reminder of the Senate’s continuity, commemorating the service and contributions of the senators. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)