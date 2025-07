Photo Release



Sagip Saka Act: Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is pushing the Department of Health (DOH) and its public hospitals to fully implement his landmark Sagip Saka Act that will allow them to purchase their food directly from local farmers and fisherfolk.

Photo courtesy: Team Kiko Pangilinan. (From left to right: DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, and Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Francis E. Domingo)