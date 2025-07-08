Photo Release

July 8, 2025 JV files priority bills: Aiming to provide better infrastructure and universal healthcare for the Filipino people, two-term Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito files his 10 priority bills on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Ejercito’s proposed measures include: 1) Supplemental Appropriations for PHILHEALTH (FY 2025); 2) Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development (MIND) Act; 3) Lowering of PhilHealth Premium Contribution amending Universal Health Care Act; 4) Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers; 5) Suspension of Excise taxes on Regular Gasoline, Unleaded Premium Gasoline and Diesel; 6) P250 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act; 7) Security of Tenure Act (Anti-ENDO); 8) Agri-Food Terminal and Trading Centers Act; and 9) Commuters’ Rights and Welfare Act; and 10) Motorcycle Taxi Act. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)