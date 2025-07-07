Photo Release

July 7, 2025 Total ban on online gambling: Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri calls for a total ban on online gambling in the country, citing what he called a growing “silent epidemic” on gambling addiction, especially among the Filipino youth. During Monday’s Kapihan sa Senado, July 7, 2025, Zubiri disclosed his intent to completely prohibit online gambling by filing Senate Bill No. (SBN) 142 otherwise known as the Anti-Online Gambling Act. This bill tops among his first ten priority measures. "Not only the elderly are affected by gambling addiction, but also our youth. For as long as gambling is within reach by almost anyone online, this is a social cancer that will continue to fester,” Zubiri said. The bill prohibits all forms of online gambling and gives internet service providers, mobile networks and digital platforms the responsibility of blocking access to gambling content. It also imposes stiff penalties, including fines and imprisonment, on individuals and operators who violate the ban. Zubiri also filed SBN 141 (P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act), SBN 143 (Department of Disaster Resilience), SBN 144 (National Land Use Act), SBN 145 (National Water Resources Management Act), SBN 146 (National Defense Act), SBN 147 (Revised Philippine Coast Guard Law), SBN 148 (Barangay Health Workers Act), SBN 149 (Magna Carta for Barangays), and SBN 150 (Security of bank Deposit law). (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)