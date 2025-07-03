Photo Release

July 3, 2025 First-term Sen. Marcoleta files priority bills: Concerned with the rising prices of petroleum, gas and basic commodities, first-term Sen. Rodante Marcoleta files his 10 priority bills focusing on economic relief and public welfare on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Marcoleta’s proposed measures are: 1) An Act Exempting Electricity Sales from Value-Added Tax, 2) An Act Protecting Filipino Consumers from Arbitrary Price Increases of Liquified Petroleum Gas, 3) An Act Further Enhancing The Implementation of the Lifeline Rate, 4) An Act Establishing a National Emergency Policy and Regulatory Framework for Facilities Utilizing Waste-to-Energy Technologies, 5) An Act Creating the Barangay Affairs and Development Commission, Defining its Powers, and Function, Establishing the Barangay Development Fund, 6) An Act Addressing Food Security Concerns Through Integrating Instructional Gardens in Primary and Secondary School Curriculum and Promoting the Use of Urban Agriculture, 7) An Act Granting Free Tertiary Agricultural Education and Other Related Courses to All Dependent Children of Qualified Farmers or Farm Workers; 8) An Act Institutionalizing the Fertilizer and Pesticide Subsidy Program Under the Department of Agriculture 9) An Act Establishing the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Social Security and Retirement System, and 10) An Act Exempting the Underprivileged and Homeless from the Required Payment of Supersedeas Bond to Perfect an Appeal in Relations to Ejectment Cases Filed Against Them. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)