Photo Release



Hontiveros files complaint versus persons behind fake news video targeting Senate witnesses: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, filed an official complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against the personalities behind the viral video of former Senate witness Michael Maurilio.

Hontiveros said she is seeking the NBI's assistance in unmasking and charging those behind the video, which features false claims by Maurilio on the Senate‘s investigation of crimes related to Apollo Quiboloy, and undue disclosure of personal information of other witnesses and certain Senate staff.

In the photo with Hontiveros are NBI officials led by NBI Assistant Director Glenn Ricarte.