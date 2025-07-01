Photo Release

July 1, 2025 Tertiary education reform: Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for specialization-focused college education that can be completed in three years. This proposed tertiary education reform is part of the top priority measures filed by the senator before the Senate Legislative Bills and Index Service on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Among the bills he filed are the Three-year College Education Act, 21st Century School Boards Act, Teachers Professionalization Amendments, Adopt-a-school Amendments, Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) Act seeking to Increase the take-home pay of all working Filipinos (GINHAWA), Online Gambling Regulatory Framework Act, Vape Bill, Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (FITA), and General Tax Amnesty Act of 2025. "When we added two years to high school, we promised our fellow citizens that the time needed for college would be shortened. It is time for us to fulfill this promise,” Gatchalian said in Filipino. The lawmaker cited the findings by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), showing that college programs in the Philippines are General Education heavy and internship-light. (Photo Courtesy of OS Gatchalian/Public Relations and Information Bureau)