Photo Release

June 30, 2025 Go files 10 priority bills: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go files his first 10 priority measures Monday, June 30, 2025. Among these bills are the Expanded Tertiary Education Subsidy, PhilHealth ID Health Card, Regionalization of the National Academy of Sports, New Medial Technology Law, Department of Disaster Resilience, Indigent Jobseekers Assistance, Across-the-Board Wage Hike, Mental Health Office in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Rural Employment Assistance or TUPAD bill and the Magna Carta for the Barangays. (Public Relations and Information Bureau)