Photo Release

June 26, 2025 Philippine Studies Program Book Launch: Senator Loren Legarda leads the launch of the Philippine Studies Program book, “From the Philippines to the World: A Global Catalogue of Philippine Studies Programs Abroad Promoting Academic Excellence and Cultural Diplomacy,” with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and DFA Office of Cultural Diplomacy Acting Head of Office Arlene T. Magno. In her keynote speech, Legarda emphasizes the crucial role of the Philippine Studies Program in fostering stronger global connections and elevating the country's voice on the international stage.