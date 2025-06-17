Photo Release

June 17, 2025 Wishing Marcos administration success: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III wishes the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to succeed in its last remaining three years. During Tuesday’s Kapihan sa Senado, June 17, 2025, Pimentel, answering various inquiries from the media, emphasized the importance of unity as one nation. “I pray that the last three years of the Marcos administration will succeed because we are just in the same boat, whether airplane or boat, we will rise, we will fall, or sink together. So, we don't want that, what we need is to rise together,” Pimentel said. “So, we will help as much as we can, and I would like to emphasize that even if you are a private citizen you can still help the country,” he added. Pimentel's term as senator will end on June 30, 2025. He called on the government to remain impartial on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran and serve as a bridge for a peaceful resolution of the armed conflict between the two countries. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)