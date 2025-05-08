Photo Release

May 8, 2025 Strengthening Senior High School program: Sen. Win Gatchalian presided over a public hearing on the Department of Education’s (DepEd) plan to implement a new curriculum under the Strengthened Senior High School (SHS) program for school year 2025–2026. Gatchalian explained that the hearing aimed to provide the committee with a clearer understanding of the reforms being introduced in the senior high school curriculum. He cited the results of a Pulse Asia survey conducted from March 22 to 29, 2025, showing that only 32 percent of respondents were satisfied with the government’s K-12 program, while 42 percent expressed dissatisfaction. In terms of the senior high school program, 33 percent of respondents were satisfied, compared to 40 percent who were dissatisfied. “In other words, our constituents are generally not satisfied with the K-12 system. They are also not satisfied with the senior high school program. This is something that we should take note because if parents and constituents are not happy with that then they don’t see value in the nation’s basic education program,” Gatchalian warned Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)