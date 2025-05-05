Photo Release

May 5, 2025 Tolentino asks for updates on arrest of alleged Chinese spy: Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses alarm on the recent arrest of an alleged Chinese spy near the Commission on Elections’ main office at the Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila. During Monday’s hearing, May 5, 2025 of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, Tolentino said the apprehension of another Chinese national on April 29, 2025, for allegedly spying in the country marked as the 19th arrest. “May we know the exact nature of the arrest and the activity being done, as well as the manner of surveillance? How long has this been going on? Is this related to the numerous arrests, with nineteen (alleged Chinese spies) already apprehended?” Tolentino asked. “Can we have a brief update without compromising the ongoing investigation being conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI),” he added. NBI Dir. Ferdinand Lavin said the arrested Chinese national was identified as Tak Hoi Lao and confiscated from him was a gray Mitsubishi Adventure and the equipment known as an International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catcher which is capable of intercepting mobile phone communications and tracking location data from other gadgets. “While this proceeding being conducted is in aid of legislation and it is not judicial in nature, we are nonetheless guided by the standard of fairness, reason, and legislative relevance. We are not here to determine the guilt yet beyond reasonable doubt but to assess whether there is sufficient factual basis, credible, consistent and relevant to inform possible legislation, policy review, or the exercise of oversight function of the Senate. The evidence must therefore rise to the level of convincing this committee that further legislative action is warranted,” Tolentino explained. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)