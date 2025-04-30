Photo Release

April 30, 2025 Cayetano grills DPWH officials over collapse of bridge: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano continues to grill officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on the collapsed Cabangan-Sta. Maria Bridge in the province of Isabela. Cayetano, who presided over a public hearing conducted by the Blue Ribbon Committee Wednesday, April 30, 2025, expressed serious concern over the incident and sought to establish whether the collapse of the bridge was caused by the design or construction of the structure. He emphasized the need to know whether it is the department or the contractor who must shoulder the cost of the retrofitting or repair of the bridge. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)