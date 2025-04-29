Photo Release

April 29, 2025 Enhanced defense cooperation through the Philippines – New Zealand SOVFA: Senate President Francis Chiz G. Escudero receives in the Philippine Senate the visiting New Zealand Minister of Defence, Honorable Judith Collins KC MP, on 29 April 2025. Defense Minister Collins is in Manila to sign, on behalf of her government, the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) between the Philippines and New Zealand, a legal framework for engagement between our respective militaries to facilitate better cooperation, activities and exercises in each of the countries’ territories. This landmark agreement comes at an opportune time as both countries will be celebrating the 59th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. The Defense Minister also hopes that direct flights to and from New Zealand be restored after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was never resumed since then. This would facilitate greater cooperation in the fields of tourism, dairy farming as well as in the healthcare industry, among others. Furthermore, the Philippines and New Zealand agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership by 2026 in order to deliver broader benefits and advance their shared security and economic interests. (Office of the Senate President/Office of International Relations and Protocol)