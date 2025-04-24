Photo Release

April 24, 2025 Espionage probe continues: Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino continues to preside over the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones hearing to ferret out more information and to uncover the intention behind the submersible drone which was discovered off the coast of Barangay Inawaran, San Pascual, Masbate. “So all of these incidents showed one thing and intention which is to gather information about our people, about our armed forces, and about our defenses that is why they (Chinese) are doing espionage,” Tolentino pointed out. “We had the opportunity to see some of the technical equipment that were used to enable the collection of information,” he added, referring to a highly sophisticated equipment “MC grabber drone.” The majority leader vowed to reveal and discuss more information about the intention and activities of China as the committee continues to probe the alleged spying activities. The senator also cited that in the past few weeks and months, Chinese nationals were caught in the act of secretly collecting information about the country and cases were already filed against them. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)