Photo Release

April 23, 2025 Acts bearing the hallmarks of espionage: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, chairperson of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, presides over Wednesday’s second public hearing, April 23, 2025 on the discovery of a submersible drone off the coast of Brgy. Inawaran, San Pascual, Masbate. The committee also took into consideration Senate Resolution No. 1328 which is seeking an investigation on the alleged maritime spying activities conducted by six Chinese nationals and a Filipino in Subic, Zambales who were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last March 19, 2025. Tolentino took note that in the past few weeks and months, Chinese nationals were caught in the act of secretly collecting information about the country “that bears the hallmarks of espionage.” The senator said the alleged Chinese spies were getting information on activities at the country’s military bases, the state of military preparedness, information on the ability to protect the West Philippine Sea, and where the ships and sailors are located. This, despite the Chinese government’s professed “friendship” to the Philippines. “The actions of these people are not just about stealing information; it is even more concerning that this information has the potential to put our country and our fellow citizens in great danger and peril. Information that could create turmoil in our economy, information that could be used to harm our fellow citizens, information that could also damage our government,” Tolentino emphasized. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)