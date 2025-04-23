Photo Release

April 23, 2025 Alarming OFW suicide incidents in Hongkong: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo urges the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to immediately investigate and resolve the reported suicide incidents among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hongkong. During Wednesday’s consultative hearing, April 23, 2025, of the Committee on Migrant Workers, Tulfo expressed alarm over the continued suicide incidents. According to Tulfo, the DMW recorded six suicide incidents in 2023, five in 2024, and one as of April 2025 in Hongkong alone. “That is very alarming for me. So, has this been monitored by the OWWA and DMW, and if we have monitored this, what are we doing to prevent this kind of issue from happening again?” Tulfo asked. In response, Migrant Workers Sec. Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency is conducting financial literacy orientation for OFWs and their families since most of them who committed suicide have been drowning in debt. Tulfo also asked the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to study a program that will give pension to retiring OFWS. The committee also discussed the current implementation of RA 12021 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, illegal recruitment and human trafficking of OFWs, and the proliferation of fraudulent job offers on social media by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) syndicates. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)