Photo Release

April 13, 2025 Viable solutions: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urges the creation of a technical working group (TWG) tasked with identifying viable solutions to resolve the disputes that led to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) cancellation of its Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement (SJVA) with Blue Star Construction Development Corporation. The agreement concerned the proposed establishment of a government housing complex within the Masungi Georeserve. Environment Sec. Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga told Cayetano that a 2002 Commission on Audit (COA) review raised significant concerns regarding the agreement, specifically the lack of proper bidding, minimal project implementation and the absence of a presidential proclamation. She said the COA findings were confirmed by internal investigations conducted by the DENR which prompted them to cancel the agreement. Blue Star Construction officials informed Cayetano that they did not receive any formal notices regarding the cancellation of the agreement and only heard about it from the media. They said they were also not given a chance to dialog with the DENR despite multiple requests to do so and claimed that they had preserved the area. Cayetano said he will sit down with both groups in a TWG meeting. “Let’s form a technical working group. Let the TWG look at the contracts, the basis, the demand letters, the area, etc. I’ll sit down with you on those issues,” Cayetano said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)