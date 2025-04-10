Photo Release

April 10, 2025 Removing anti-red presidents: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses disappointment over the Philippine government’s position allowing the arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte despite his strong stand against the communist insurgency. Padilla found it ironic that two former presidents who fought the communists – Duterte and the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. – were removed from the country. It is also ironic, Padilla said, that Duterte was taken to The Hague, Netherlands where some Philippine communist leaders sought refuge. “My only question to the PNP is, I'm not judging you, but didn't you at least ask those who ordered you why our former president is being taken to The Hague, knowing that the Communist Party is very much alive in the Netherlands? We know that we previously requested to transport (the late communist leader Jose Maria) Joma Sison here to the Philippines. But it turned out the other way,” the senator said in Filipino. “It's just surprising that we brought the former president there. Doesn't the PNP know that most of the money coming to the communists and terrorists comes from abroad? Those are the questions I needed to ask you,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)