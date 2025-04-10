Photo Release

April 10, 2025 Legality in Duterte arrest: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano questions the legality of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest during a Senate inquiry on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Cayetano pressed the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation Detection Group chief Nicolas Deloso Torre III on why Vice President Sara Duterte was not allowed to see her father and why the former President was denied access to a doctor of his choice. Cayetano cited potential violations of the law in the handling of Duterte’s arrest and detention. For his part, Torre denied law enforcers violated any law in the arrest of the former President. (Public Relations and Information Bureau)