April 10, 2025 Bato refuses to dignify ICC communication: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Thursday, April 10, 2025, admits he received a communication from the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the extra-judicial killings of suspected drug dependents and other personalities, which constitute crimes against humanity. Dela Rosa made the admission during the Committee on Foreign Relations motu proprio hearing on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte involving the role of the ICC, International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), and various government agencies The senator, however, refused to dignify it. Dela Rosa was the chief of the Philippine National Police during Duterte’s war against drugs and one of the “co-perpetrators,” along with other former police officials and individuals, in the case filed by the ICC prosecutors. Dela Rosa disclosed the matter after questioning Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla who claimed that the accused in the ICC case were given the chance to answer the allegations against them. “May I know from the good secretary where he got the information that the accused were asked to answer the allegations against them,” Dela Rosa asked Remulla, to which the latter replied that it was the common practice in any court. “Someone communicated with my office that they want to talk to me... Why should I talk to them (ICC)? You yourself from the DOJ said you do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC. I’m the one being charged here. Why should I be the one to recognize the (ICC) when you don’t?” Dela Rosa said in Filipino. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)