Photo Release

April 10, 2025 Bring him home: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go reiterates his call to bring home former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. During a Senate inquiry Thursday, April 10, 2025, focusing on the involvement and role of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Criminal Police Organization and various Philippine government agencies in the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, Go said there was no red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for Duterte’s arrest. “We are really curious as to why the government hurriedly handed over former President Duterte to the ICC? Isn’t this a glaring violation of due process? Why was there a hurry to carry out the arrest process? You surrendered father Digong in just 14 hours,” Go said in Filipino. According to the senator, Interpol website issued red notices to about 11 Filipinos. “Are all of them in the country? How many had been arrested? If there are red notices for them, why didn’t our government arrest them? It’s obvious that they wanted to surrender father Digong to the ICC. What is important is to bring father Digong home. Let him face the accusations against him here in our country,” Go stressed. (Public Relations and Information Bureau)