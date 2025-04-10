Photo Release

April 10, 2025 What was the basis for the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte?: This was the question raised by Sen. Imee Marcos during a public hearing Thursday, April 10, 2025 which focused on the involvement and role of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Criminal Police Organization and various Philippine government agencies in the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. “There is still a high level of confusion,” Marcos asked. “The President said the arrest was due to our commitment or obligation to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla cited Republic Act No. 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity. What is really the basis of (the arrest?. We just want to understand the process step by step. Who ordered the arrest, and who mobilized the Philippine National Police?” Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) Executive Director Lt. Gen. Anthony Alcantara said he received a diffusion notice from Interpol at around 3 a.m. which he then disseminated to concerned law enforcement agencies, including the chief of the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)