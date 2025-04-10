Photo Release

April 10, 2025 PH-Rwanda bilateral talks: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada holds bilateral meeting with Rwandan Senate Vice President Soline Nyirahabimana on the sidelines of the recently concluded 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. They discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, gender equality, and police collaboration. Notably, Rwanda expressed support for the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term. Estrada assured Nyirahabimana that the Philippines will advocate for UNSC reforms to increase representation for African and developing countries. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada)