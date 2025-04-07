Photo Release

April 7, 2025 Reaffiriming strong ties, exploring deeper cooperation with the European Union: On 7 April 2025, Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero welcomed Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, H.E. Massimo Santoro, at the Senate. Marking 61 years of diplomatic relations, the discussions underscored the country’s long-standing partnership with the EU, mentioning recent and upcoming high-level visits from the EU side and their intent to strengthen maritime security and cybersecurity cooperation with the Philippines. The EU Ambassador likewise expressed appreciation for the Philippines’ vote in favor of a UN resolution calling to end the hostilities and protect the civilians in Ukraine. Both officials agreed that continued exchanges among sectors are vital to deepening collaboration, as the Senate President expressed interest to hold a joint dialogue with the rest of the EU representation in the Philippines. (Office of the International Relations and Protocol/Office of the Senate President)