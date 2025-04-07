Photo Release

April 7, 2025 PH chairs ASEAN+3 meet in IPU Assembly: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides as chair during Saturday’s ASEAN+3 meeting, April 5, 2025, in the ongoing 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The meeting served as a platform for dialogue and cooperation among the parliaments of ASEAN member states and their three dialogue partners—China, Japan, and South Korea—to foster regional collaboration, address shared challenges, and promote sustainable development, peace, and security in the Asia-Pacific region. At the meeting, Estrada sought support for the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, aiming to represent Southeast Asia and smaller nations on security concerns and global cooperation. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada)