Photo Release

April 5, 2025 Jinggoy campaigns for PH bid for non-permanent seat in UN Security Council in 2027: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada launches his campaign for the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2027-2028. This initiative took place during the ongoing 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. At a dinner hosted by Uzbek diplomat Ziyadulla Pulatkhodjaev on April 4, 2025, Estrada sought his assistance in encouraging the government of Uzbekistan to support the Philippines’ UNSC candidacy. (Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada)