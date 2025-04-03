Photo Release

April 3, 2025 Senate won’t issue subpoena: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero says he has referred to the Senate legal department the subpoenas requested by the Foreign Relations committee chaired by Sen. Imee Marcos against an Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Arthur Codura and and Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon from the National Prosecution Service. Escudero, during Thursday’s Kapihan sa Senado media forum, April 3, 2025, said he wants the legal department to study the invocation of executive privilege relative to the subpoenas, noting that the Supreme Court, in two instances, upheld the power of the Executive Department to invoke executive privilege. The Senate chief made the statement even as he stressed that he does not want to create constitutional crisis by issuing a subpoena to compel executive officials to attend the committee investigation on several issues surrounding the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his subsequent detention at the International Criminal Court facility in The Hague, Netherlands on charges of Crime Against Humanity. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, in a letter to the Senate President dated March 31, 2025, invoked executive privilege against disclosure of information and communication related to the arrest of Duterte, which he said “may impair diplomatic relations” and “will pose grave risk to national security.” Marcos, on the other hand, notes that Cabinet executives' reasons for not attending the hearings are “insufficient,” saying the committee is the proper venue to clarify issues and questions that surfaced during the previous hearing in the interest of fairness and transparency. Escudero said one of the options is for the Senate to raise the issue again to the Supreme Court which, he feared, might strengthen the position of the executive branch on executive privilege. “As I said, I don't want to create a constitutional crisis by issuing a subpoena if there is an invocation of executive privilege. Our resort should be with the court,” Escudero said in mixed Filipino and English. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)