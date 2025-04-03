Photo Release

April 3, 2025 Wrongful deaths unrecorded?: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano expresses shock and concern over Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla’s statement that all wrongful deaths—referring to extra-judicial killings—had no records, no blotter entries, and no official documentation. During the public hearing Thursday, April 3, 2025, Cayetano asked Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who served as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, about the accuracy of Remulla’s claim. Dela Rosa refuted the assertion, stating that all deaths were investigated and that he had submitted records to the Senate when he was invited to testify on extra-judicial killings as PNP chief. “I think we owe it to the public. What he (Remulla) said… let me frame it this way: If you’re anti-Duterte, you want accountability. But we want accountability here in the Philippines,” Cayetano said. The senator made the remark during the continuation of the public hearing on the involvement and role of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), and various government agencies in the arrest of Duterte. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)