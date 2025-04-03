Photo Release

April 3, 2025 Please bring him home: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go appeals before the government to bring former President Rodrigo R. Duterte back to the country and let him face all the charges in a Philippine court. During Thursday’s hearing, April 3, 2025 of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Go said the former president is willing to face all charges against him in the local court. Go also questioned the legality of the arrest against Duterte and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). “The preliminary report of the chairperson underscores a crucial point, the Philippine government was under no legal obligation to arrest the former president and surrender him to an international court,” Go said. “It was revealed that what was received was merely a diffusion notice which was unverified and unapproved by the international criminal police organization,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)