Photo Release

April 3, 2025 Dela Rosa moves to subpoena gov’t officials: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges the Committee on Foreign Relations to subpoena all government officials involved in the arrest of Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and require their presence in the next committee hearing. Dela Rosa made the manifestation as he expressed disappointment due to the absence of key resource persons during Thursday’s hearing, April 3, 2025, of the Committee on Foreign Relations. “What we have right now in front of us are empty chairs. What these government officials did from the executive branch is a total snub and this is a blatant disregard for the doctrine of checks and balances of our government,” Dela Rosa said. “So, what will happen to this? I think we are now on the verge of constitutional crisis if they continue disregarding the invitation of this committee. I would like to move that we issue subpoena to these government officials to require their presence in the next hearing,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)