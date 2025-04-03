Photo Release

April 3, 2025 Marcos' second hearing proceeds despite absence of key resource persons: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the Committee on Foreign Relations’ second hearing despite the absence of invited key resource persons to shed light on the issue involving the roles of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), and various government agencies regarding the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte (FPRRD). During Thursday’s hearing, April 3, 2025, Marcos cited the letter of Executive Sec. Lucas Bersamin dated March 20 which states that "all matters not covered by executive privilege have already been extensively discussed and given the extensive disclosure made last hearing, further participation of the cabinet members may no longer be necessary." However, Marcos stressed, the first hearing findings were just preliminary which made her decide to call a second hearing. “My findings were very clear, it was preliminary findings which is the reason for this second hearing. There are many more questions that need answers, and we have a lot of citizens who have sent various documents, information, and evidence. This hearing would have been an opportunity for our cabinet members to explain to the public,” Marcos said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)